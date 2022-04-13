Connecticut needs to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, according to a study

Advocates said Connecticut needs to step up its emissions goals to prevent the worst of climate change by 2050, citing a new report from Save the Sound and the Yale Center on Climate Change and Health.

The state’s goal is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 80% by 2050. Charles Rothenberger of Save the Sound said the state needs to push that to net-zero.

“We’ve already baked in a certain amount of really devastating climate change based upon historic emissions. It’s not too late, but we do have to be more ambitious in terms of what we’re trying to achieve,” Rothenberger said.

Rothenberger said that means making sure officials are considering the climate impact of their policies, and empowering citizens to hold lawmakers accountable.

One bill currently being considered by the General Assembly would establish a carbon budget for the state Department of Transportation. Rothenberger said that would set a good precedent.