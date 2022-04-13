A Connecticut town is still recovering weeks after a cyberattack

The Town of Plainfield, Connecticut, is slowly recovering from a ransomware attack that hit the computer systems of its city government and police department three weeks ago.

William Wolfburg, the deputy chief of police, said his biggest concern is for the safety of his officers when they respond to emergency calls.

“The major thing is the officer’s safety. When we’ve got a call we’re going in blind. We can’t do a past history check. We can’t run people without utilizing other agencies, so its not at our fingertips at this moment. So, as far as the community it’s relatively low impact. But as far as the officers and safety and the response, it’s high impact,” Wolfburg said.

The town has estimated it could be three months before all systems are fully back online at a cost of around $300,000.

The identity of the cyber attackers and how they managed to hijack the town’s systems has not been disclosed.