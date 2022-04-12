Women business leaders in Connecticut meet with Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro

Presidents of local companies and members of The U.S. Department of Commerce met with U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) in Stratford for a roundtable on woman-owned businesses.

The event took place at Kubtec, a woman-owned business that develops 3D lab machines that can reduce the cost for surgery related to breast cancer.

Vikram Butani, the CEO of Kubtec, said he was inspired by DeLauro’s visit and her support.

“We’ve been in Connecticut for 16 years,” said Butani. “Our goal is to grow in Connecticut and any help we can get is useful.”

DeLauro celebrated the success of women business leaders in Connecticut during her visit and offered suggestions on how they can expand their companies.

“We’re focused at the federal level in trying to engage with resources for woman-owned businesses and minority-owned businesses,” DeLauro said. “The focus is on small businesses to allow them to grow, create jobs in Connecticut, and jobs that are not outsourced overseas.”

A report from the state Department of Economic and Community Development shows women-owned businesses in Connecticut have grown by 56-percent over the last two decades.