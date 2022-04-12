Democratic leaders call on utility companies to better prep their cybersecurity

Connecticut lawmakers say the state’s utility companies should be better prepared for the possibility of cyberattacks.

The state Senate Democratic caucus sent an open letter to utility services, including Eversource, United Illuminating, ISO New England and Aquarion. They said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has underscored the need to be ready for potential cyberattacks.

State Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff said an attack could put Connecticut residents in life-threatening situations.

“A lot of this can be a matter of life and death, it can be a matter of people being able to get basic essentials,” Duff said. “We don’t want to scare anybody, we just want to make sure that we’re prepared.”

Lawmakers said the state needs emergency management exercises to prepare for the possibility of electricity and natural gas outages, and lack of access to potable water. They didn’t name a specific threat in the letter.