© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Sandy Hook victim families file new lawsuit against Alex Jones

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published April 11, 2022 at 8:30 AM EDT
Alex Jones
Jose Luis Magana
/
Associated Press
Alex Jones, "infowars" host, speaks outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 5, 2018.

Families of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting have filed a new lawsuit against conspiracy theorist Alex Jones in Texas courts.

The families said Jones hid $18 million in assets after they began taking him to court over his claims the shooting was a hoax. They said he moved the money to shell companies owned by his parents, his children and himself.

He’s also accused of claiming a $54 million debt to another company which he allegedly owns, either directly or indirectly.

The families have already won defamation suits against Jones, and trials are being set for how much he should pay in damages. Jones now says he thinks the shooting did happen.

Tags

Connecticut News Alex JonesDavis DunavinCourts & LawConnecticut
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin