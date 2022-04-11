Sandy Hook victim families file new lawsuit against Alex Jones

Families of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting have filed a new lawsuit against conspiracy theorist Alex Jones in Texas courts.

The families said Jones hid $18 million in assets after they began taking him to court over his claims the shooting was a hoax. They said he moved the money to shell companies owned by his parents, his children and himself.

He’s also accused of claiming a $54 million debt to another company which he allegedly owns, either directly or indirectly.

The families have already won defamation suits against Jones, and trials are being set for how much he should pay in damages. Jones now says he thinks the shooting did happen.