© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Connecticut Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz tests positive for COVID

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published April 11, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT
Susan Bysiewicz
John Minchillo
/
Associated Press
Connecticut Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz speaks to reporters before touring storm damage in the area, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in Westport, Conn.

Connecticut Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz has tested positive for COVID-19.

Bysiewicz tested positive after a rapid self-test Sunday, according to her chief of staff. Her office said they’ll conduct contact tracing and inform close contacts over the last five days.

Bysiewicz said she’s feeling well and will isolate at home for the next five days. She was scheduled to get her second booster shot this week.

This comes after Governor Ned Lamont tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Lamont said he’s feeling some symptoms and may receive treatment. New York City Mayor Eric Adams also tested positive Sunday.

Tags

Connecticut News ConnecticutDavis DunavinSusan BysiewiczCOVID-19
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin