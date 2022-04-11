Connecticut Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz tests positive for COVID

Connecticut Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz has tested positive for COVID-19.

Bysiewicz tested positive after a rapid self-test Sunday, according to her chief of staff. Her office said they’ll conduct contact tracing and inform close contacts over the last five days.

Bysiewicz said she’s feeling well and will isolate at home for the next five days. She was scheduled to get her second booster shot this week.

This comes after Governor Ned Lamont tested positive for COVID-19 last week. Lamont said he’s feeling some symptoms and may receive treatment. New York City Mayor Eric Adams also tested positive Sunday.