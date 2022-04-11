Closed since the start of COVID, New Haven’s senior centers have reopened for business

New Haven officials helped celebrate the reopening of the city’s three senior centers for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mayor Justin Elicker greeted and mingled with senior citizens taking in the festivities at the renovated Dixwell-Newhallville Senior Center.

That location is one of three which the city operates. They are back open for service on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

“People are excited to be back together,” said Elicker. “People are excited to engage and just socialize in everything from bingo to dominoes, just having lunch and laughing and singing together. I think that’s one thing that a lot of us have been missing for two years.”

It was also Tomi Veale’s first day as acting director of elderly services. She said she’s looking forward to helping the city’s senior residents maintain active and independent lifestyles.

“This is motivation for us to make sure that we continue engaging our elderly,” said Veale. “They’re excited for the activities that they’ve already engaged in and it’s our responsibility to make sure they still have access to those things.”

Those services include assisting residents with their financial, medical, legal and housing needs.