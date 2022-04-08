© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

State auditors find some fault with Lamont over Connecticut's embattled school construction program

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published April 8, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT
Conn. Gov. Ned Lamont
Jessica Hill
/
AP
Conn. Gov. Ned Lamont

Connecticut officials mismanaged the state’s school construction program in recent years, according to a new report from state auditors.

Auditors found deficiencies in internal controls and said the program didn’t comply with laws and regulations.

The program and former state deputy budget director Konstantinos Diamantis are under federal investigation. Auditors put some blame on Governor Ned Lamont for moving the program to a different department and putting it under the jurisdiction of Diamantis.

Lamont has since moved the building program back to its original department. He also appointed an interim director and said the program will be reformed.

Tags

Connecticut News Kostas DiamantisConnecticutDavis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin