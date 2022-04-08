Alex Jones rescinds his false claims about Sandy Hook as he is tried for damages by families

Alex Jones is rescinding his claim that the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School didn’t happen. The radio host of InfoWars is facing multiple lawsuits over his false statements.

He now admits that the school shooting did occur but he said that the parents and powerful Democrat law firms are trying to silence him and shut down InfoWars and other independent outlets.

Juries in Connecticut and Texas are deciding how much Jones must pay in damages in a trial later this year. Jones was questioned in court earlier this week after claiming he was sick and skipping two court-ordered depositions last month, then fined $25,000 daily until he appeared.

Jones’s trial starts in Texas later this month and in Connecticut in August.