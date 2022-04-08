© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Alex Jones rescinds his false claims about Sandy Hook as he is tried for damages by families

WSHU | By Natalie Discenza
Published April 8, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT
Alex Jones
J. Scott Applewhite
/
Associated Press
This Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, file photo shows radio show host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones at Capitol Hill in Washington.

Alex Jones is rescinding his claim that the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School didn’t happen. The radio host of InfoWars is facing multiple lawsuits over his false statements.

He now admits that the school shooting did occur but he said that the parents and powerful Democrat law firms are trying to silence him and shut down InfoWars and other independent outlets.

Juries in Connecticut and Texas are deciding how much Jones must pay in damages in a trial later this year. Jones was questioned in court earlier this week after claiming he was sick and skipping two court-ordered depositions last month, then fined $25,000 daily until he appeared.

Jones’s trial starts in Texas later this month and in Connecticut in August.

Tags

Connecticut News Alex JonesCourts & LawNatalie DiscenzaConnecticut
Natalie Discenza
Natalie Discenza is a Sacred Heart News Fellow at WSHU. She is a native of Syracuse, New York.
See stories by Natalie Discenza