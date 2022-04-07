Connecticut hospital buries a COVID-inspired time capsule as part of emergency department upgrade

A COVID-19 themed time capsule set to be opened 50 years has been buried in the walls at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London in part of the facility's new emergency department building.

Doctor Craig Mittleman, director of emergency services, said he’s very proud to see the time capsule as part of the new building, especially considering how important the hospital is to the community.

“I think about all the thousands and thousands and thousands of people that have come through this emergency department to seek care over the last 110 years. And then I think about the thousands and thousands of patients and families that are going to come through here in the future to seek care and it’s something to really be proud of,” Mittleman said.

Patrick Green, the CEO and President of L+M, explained what future hospital leaders will find when they open it.

“Mementos of our times and lives over the last couple of years. They will find empty vaccine vials. PCR COVID tests, copies of our publications, many photos and of course our masks and other items that we hope the future leaders and staff will recognize our commitment to our vision, our mission and values in caring for this community,” Green said.

The COVID-themed time capsule is part of the hospital's new $84 million upgrade to its emergency services department and is made from the same pipe material housing the project's electrical conduits.

The project, which started two years late due to COVID, is expected to be completed in 2024 and will provide new amenities to hospital visitors as well as two generators that will protect the hospital’s power supply during adverse weather conditions.