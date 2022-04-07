© 2022 WSHU
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont tests positive for COVID-19

By Associated Press
Published April 7, 2022 at 1:39 PM EDT
Molly Ingram
WSHU Public Radio
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont at Fairfield University on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and is not experiencing any symptoms, according to his communications director.

Lamont, 68, received his second booster shot on March 31. He tested positive after taking a regularly-scheduled rapid self-test. The infection was confirmed with a second rapid self-test and he is currently awaiting results from a PCR test, spokesperson Max Reiss said.

Lamont, a Democrat, plans to quarantine at home for the next five days and will not attend any in-person events or meetings, his office said.

“He is feeling good and not experiencing any symptoms, and he is grateful that he is receiving protection from the second booster shot he received last week,” Reiss said.

