Connecticut News

Connecticut appropriations committee approves $22 billion spending package

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published April 7, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT
hartford_dwedderburn_190523.jpg
Danielle Wedderburn
/
WSHU
The Connecticut state Capitol building in Hartford.

Connecticut’s Appropriations Committee has approved a budget that spends $22.057 billion.

The package is $14.42 million less than had been requested by Governor Ned Lamont.

It is focused on addressing the social and economic cost of COVID-19, said state Senator Cathy Osten, co-chair of the committee.

“This year we make investments to expand services to address the mental health crisis impacting our children, increase assistance for the very tireless workers at our nonprofits and provide funds to ensure victims of violence and domestic violence are supported,” said Osten.

The Republican minority on the committee criticized the package. They said it relies on one-time federal COVID relief money that will run out in 2023.

But House co-chair of the committee, Representative Toni Walker, pushed back.

“It's important for us to understand that helping people now with the federal dollars is the best thing that we can do until we can figure out how to make things more permanent and more clear,” she said.

The spending package will form the basis for final budget negotiations between lawmakers and Governor Lamont.

The General Assembly has to take action on the plan before it adjourns on May 4.

Connecticut News ConnecticutbudgetEbong Udoma
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
