New Haven aldermen have approved more affordable housing

New Haven’s Board of Aldermen have approved plans for two affordable housing projects in the city. One project, in the Dixwell neighborhood, would offer more than 50 affordable housing units. The other, on State Street, would include 14 affordable units out of 136 apartments, according to the New Haven Register.

Developers on the Dixwell Avenue project are working with a nonprofit called Help USA that serves people facing homelessness.

Developers said it would be the first housing project in the country to use an environmentally friendly type of engineered wood called mass timber.