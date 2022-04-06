© 2022 WSHU
Connecticut News

Bridgeport judge rules in favor of a new housing development over Fairfield board objections

WSHU | By Michael Lyle Jr.
Published April 6, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT
Legal_Gavel_(27571702173).jpg
Blogtrepreneur
/
Wikimedia Commons

A Bridgeport judge has ruled in favor of a developer over an affordable housing proposal.

The developer, 131 Beach Road LLC, had presented plans to Fairfield’s Town, Planning and Zoning Commission in 2020, for a large apartment building. They sought approval and a zoning amendment that would create a special inclusionary zone for affordable units.

The Commission denied the zoning amendment but approved the plans with two conditions, including one that stated the building could not be taller than 36 feet.

The developer disputed the Commission’s reasoning in court, with papers showing a decrease in size would have nearly doubled the cost per unit in the building from $122,000 to $225,000.

Judge Marshall Berger found that the commission’s reasoning for its conditions did not outweigh the need for affordable housing nor did it have proper standing to limit the height of the building.

Michael Lyle Jr.
Mike Lyle joined WSHU Public Radio in early 2021 as a News Anchor, and was brought on full time to cover Connecticut news. He is an anchor/reporter at New England Public Media, a journalist with the National Press Club, and a weekend/fill-in news anchor at WTIC News/Talk 1080.
See stories by Michael Lyle Jr.