Bridgeport judge rules in favor of a new housing development over Fairfield board objections

A Bridgeport judge has ruled in favor of a developer over an affordable housing proposal.

The developer, 131 Beach Road LLC, had presented plans to Fairfield’s Town, Planning and Zoning Commission in 2020, for a large apartment building. They sought approval and a zoning amendment that would create a special inclusionary zone for affordable units.

The Commission denied the zoning amendment but approved the plans with two conditions, including one that stated the building could not be taller than 36 feet.

The developer disputed the Commission’s reasoning in court, with papers showing a decrease in size would have nearly doubled the cost per unit in the building from $122,000 to $225,000.

Judge Marshall Berger found that the commission’s reasoning for its conditions did not outweigh the need for affordable housing nor did it have proper standing to limit the height of the building.