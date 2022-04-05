Stefanowski picks Connecticut state lawmaker as his lieutenant governor running mate

Connecticut GOP gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski has picked Laura Devlin, a state Representative from Fairfield, to be his running mate.

Devlin led the Republican opposition that defeated incumbent Democratic Governor Ned Lamont’s ill-fated highway toll proposal.

That’s a key reason why he picked Devlin to be his Lt. Governor, said Stefanowski, a businessman from Madison who’s challenge to Lamont is a rematch of their close 2018 race.

“That’s going to be very important because I’m an outsider. Laura has been an outsider until recently, but she knows how to manage the Legislature. That’s going to be critical. Her integrity, I wanted a diverse candidate. Somebody from Fairfield County that can help me understand the issues,” he said.

“It was never my intent to get involved in politics but I’m not someone who can sit on the sidelines and watch things happen. And if you can make a difference you should jump in and do so.” said Devlin. She said she’s honored to be on the ticket.

The Republicans said their campaign will be focused on a program to make the state safer and more affordable and make state government more accountable.