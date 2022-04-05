© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Stefanowski picks Connecticut state lawmaker as his lieutenant governor running mate

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published April 5, 2022 at 5:17 PM EDT
IMG_4584.JPG
Ebong Udoma
/
WSHU Public Radio
Laura Devlin at the announcement of her joining Bob Stafanowsky on the Republican ticket as Lt. Governor running mate outside the Old Town Hall in Fairfield.

Connecticut GOP gubernatorial candidate Bob Stefanowski has picked Laura Devlin, a state Representative from Fairfield, to be his running mate.

Devlin led the Republican opposition that defeated incumbent Democratic Governor Ned Lamont’s ill-fated highway toll proposal.

That’s a key reason why he picked Devlin to be his Lt. Governor, said Stefanowski, a businessman from Madison who’s challenge to Lamont is a rematch of their close 2018 race.

“That’s going to be very important because I’m an outsider. Laura has been an outsider until recently, but she knows how to manage the Legislature. That’s going to be critical. Her integrity, I wanted a diverse candidate. Somebody from Fairfield County that can help me understand the issues,” he said.

“It was never my intent to get involved in politics but I’m not someone who can sit on the sidelines and watch things happen. And if you can make a difference you should jump in and do so.” said Devlin. She said she’s honored to be on the ticket.

The Republicans said their campaign will be focused on a program to make the state safer and more affordable and make state government more accountable.

Tags

Connecticut News Laura DevlinEbong UdomaConnecticut2022 ElectionsBob Stefanowski
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma