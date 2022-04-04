West Haven mayor responds to audit showing city misspent $900k in COVID relief funds

West Haven’s Mayor Nancy Rossi said the city’s COVID-19 funds were administered by employees who did not have the city’s best interest at heart. This comes after an audit alleges close to $900,000 in COVID funds were misspent.

The 25-page audit report found over $892,000 in COVID relief fund expenditures not allowable under federal guidelines.

Rossi said in a statement the report highlights shortcomings in internal controls and processes; some of which have already been addressed.

The audit was ordered after the arrest of former Democratic Representative Michael DiMassa, an aide to the West Haven City Council, and his former business associate John Bernardo. The pair has been accused of stealing $600,000 in COVID funds through a shell company.