© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

West Haven mayor responds to audit showing city misspent $900k in COVID relief funds

WSHU | By Clare Secrist
Published April 4, 2022 at 5:47 PM EDT
West Haven City Hall
Pedro Xing
/
Wikimedia Commons

West Haven’s Mayor Nancy Rossi said the city’s COVID-19 funds were administered by employees who did not have the city’s best interest at heart. This comes after an audit alleges close to $900,000 in COVID funds were misspent. 

The 25-page audit report found over $892,000 in COVID relief fund expenditures not allowable under federal guidelines. 

Rossi said in a statement the report highlights shortcomings in internal controls and processes; some of which have already been addressed. 

The audit was ordered after the arrest of former Democratic Representative Michael DiMassa, an aide to the West Haven City Council, and his former business associate John Bernardo. The pair has been accused of stealing $600,000 in COVID funds through a shell company.

Tags

Connecticut News ConnecticutClare SecristWest HavenConnecticut COVID Relief
Clare Secrist
Clare Secrist joined WSHU Public Radio in 2020. She is passionate about reporting on stories that create awareness and promote change for the better.
See stories by Clare Secrist