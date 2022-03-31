© 2022 WSHU
Connecticut News

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is in contempt of court in Newtown case

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published March 31, 2022 at 8:59 AM EDT
Alex Jones
J. Scott Applewhite
/
Associated Press
This Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, file photo shows radio show host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones at Capitol Hill in Washington.

A Connecticut judge found conspiracy theorist Alex Jones in contempt of court. Jones is in a defamation case brought by family members of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting.

Jones didn’t appear for depositions last week. He claimed he was sick. Judge Barbara Bellis said Jones will face a $25,000 fine Friday, and the fine will increase by $25,000 every weekday until Jones appears.

The families are suing Jones for defamation for his claims that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting that killed 20 children and six educators was a hoax. They won a separate defamation case against him last year.

The families say Jones used his false claims to make millions of dollars on his show.

