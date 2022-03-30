Connecticut legislative committee approves increased threshold for no bid state contracts

In Connecticut, a key legislative committee in Connecticut has voted to increase the threshold for no-bid contracts awarded by the state's budget director.

The increase is needed because of inflation, according to Governor Ned Lamont's administration.

Members of the GOP minority on the General Law and Elections Committee did not support the move.

The FBI is investigating possible corruption in the school construction contracts that had been overseen by Governor Ned Lamont’s former deputy budget director Kosta Diamantis, said state Senator Rob Sampson, the ranking Republican on the committee.

“I’m sympathetic to the fact that the cost of things rises and we don't want to create a ridiculous threshold,” said Sampson.

“Given the environment today and the notion of potential problems in this bidding or lack thereof process, I’m going to vote against this bill today because I believe that threshold should remain at least for the time being,” he said.

The current threshold for no-bid contracts is $20,000. The bill would increase it to $50,000.

Earlier in the week, Democrats and Republicans on the committee voted unanimously to approve five investigative posts sought by the State Contracting Standards Board. Those positions would strengthen the board's oversight of state contracts.

Both bills head to the General Assembly for approval.