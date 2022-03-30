A Connecticut bill would make it easier for the state to send checks to owners of unclaimed money

You might be surprised with an unexpected check from the Treasurer’s office. Connecticut Treasurer Shawn Wooden is pushing for a bill that would make it easier for this office to return millions of unclaimed dollars.

The money is from uncashed checks, abandoned security deposits and forgotten insurance policies. The bill would allow Wooden’s office to verify and send out checks to single owners of unclaimed property worth $2,500 or less, even without a claim.

“My office would be able to search for all unclaimed property logged into our system, valued at $2,500 or below and listed under one name, confirm the owner’s identity with other state agencies and mail out a check. It will be that simple,” said Wooden.

House Democratic Majority Leader Jason Rojas pledged support for the bill.

“Once the Senate gets the bill out we’ll make sure to run it here in the House and make sure that this becomes law,” he said.

Last month alone, the treasurer’s office received more than 140,000 claims and paid out about $36 million. That was because its online unclaimed property database called CT Big List was revamped to make it easier to find smaller amounts of money.

People can check for unclaimed property by going to the treasurer’s website at https://ctbiglist.com/.