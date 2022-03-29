Former Yale University finance administrator pleads guilty to stealing millions in electronics

A former employee of Yale University could get as much as 20 years in prison for stealing millions of dollars in school’s electronics to enjoy a lavish lifestyle.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says 42-year-old Jaime Petrone pleaded guilty on Monday to stealing and reselling more than $40 million worth of computers and electronic devices while she worked at the Yale School of Medicine.

Petrone was hired in 2008 and served as the school’s director of finance and administration for the Department of Emergency Medicine.

It was in 2013 when Petrone ordered or caused others working for her to order millions of dollars of electronic hardware from Yale vendors using medical funds and arranged to ship the stolen hardware to an out-of-state business in exchange for money.

She then used the funds for personal luxuries, including expensive cars, real estate and travel. The theft cost the university just over $40 million.

Petrone was released on a $1 million bond and will be sentenced on June 29.