Connecticut News

A 'March for Life' anti-abortion rally is held in Connecticut

WSHU | By Michael Lyle Jr.
Published March 24, 2022 at 8:36 AM EDT
IMG_2094.jpg
Michael Lyle Jr.
/
WSHU Public Radio
An anti-abortion rally at the Connecticut state Capitol in Hartford.

Demonstrators rallied outside the Capitol building in Hartford to push for an end to abortion.

The first-ever “Connecticut March for Life” event brought over 400 people from across the state.

Hartford Archbishop Leonard Blair was among the speakers at the rally.

“We are often characterized as being anti-abortion and that’s true as far as it goes,” Blair said. “But what is most fundamental to our being here today and our witness, is that we are pro-life.”

The crowd later marched from the Capitol and around Bushnell Park in the downtown area.

Planned Parenthood of Southern New England wants Connecticut lawmakers to strengthen the language from the 1973 Roe versus Wade case that has legalized abortion.

The U.S. Supreme Court is considering a Mississippi law that could overturn it.

Michael Lyle Jr.
Mike Lyle joined WSHU Public Radio in early 2021 as a News Anchor, and was brought on full time to cover Connecticut news. He is an anchor/reporter at New England Public Media, a journalist with the National Press Club, and a weekend/fill-in news anchor at WTIC News/Talk 1080.
