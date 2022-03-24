A 'March for Life' anti-abortion rally is held in Connecticut

Demonstrators rallied outside the Capitol building in Hartford to push for an end to abortion.

The first-ever “Connecticut March for Life” event brought over 400 people from across the state.

Hartford Archbishop Leonard Blair was among the speakers at the rally.

“We are often characterized as being anti-abortion and that’s true as far as it goes,” Blair said. “But what is most fundamental to our being here today and our witness, is that we are pro-life.”

The crowd later marched from the Capitol and around Bushnell Park in the downtown area.

Planned Parenthood of Southern New England wants Connecticut lawmakers to strengthen the language from the 1973 Roe versus Wade case that has legalized abortion.

The U.S. Supreme Court is considering a Mississippi law that could overturn it.