Connecticut News

Heroes Tunnel in Connecticut scheduled to undergo major repairs in 2025

WSHU | By Michael Lyle Jr.
Published March 22, 2022 at 5:19 PM EDT
West_Rock_Tunnel_north_side.jpg
Polaron
/
Wikimedia Commons
Heroes Tunnel in Woodbridge and New Haven, Connecticut

Renovations are expected to start in three years on the Heroes Tunnel in Woodbridge, according to the Connecticut transportation department.

A letter from state spokesman Josh Morgan to Woodbridge First Selectwoman Beth Heller states there are plans for major rehabilitations to the tunnel.

The work would begin in 2025, with improvements scheduled to begin next year or in 2024.

State inspection photos revealed several areas that need to be addressed, including leakage from cracks in the wall and a rusted and damaged junction box with exposed tangled wires.

Despite this, Morgan said the shortcomings do not pose a safety issue for drivers.

The twin-tube tunnel carries Route 15 on the Wilbur Cross Parkway north and southbound through Woodbridge into New Haven.

It opened in 1949 and was renamed Heroes Tunnel in 2003 to honor "heroes of all kinds" in the post 9/11 era.

