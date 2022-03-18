© 2022 WSHU
Connecticut News

Connecticut health care leaders pledge to hire more nurses as interest in the field dwindles

WSHU | By Michael Lyle Jr.
Published March 18, 2022 at 9:50 AM EDT
IMG_1963.jpg
Mike Lyle
/
WSHU Public Radio
Jeffrey Flaks, Hartford Healthcare's CEO.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont met with state health care officials in Hartford on Thursday to discuss a proposal aimed at recruiting more nurses.

Lamont said his proposal would make significant financial investments in the workforce.

It comes amid a trend of recent college graduates showing a lack of interest in nursing and pursuing careers in other fields.

Hartford HealthCare CEO Jeffrey Flaks said the medical giant will work with Lamont to reverse that trend. It will start with adding more nurses.

“Our organization this year will hire 1,000 nurses and we expect to hire a 1,000 or more people each of the next five years. So there is a tremendous need that we need to figure out ways in Connecticut to retain more of the nurses that we train,” Flaks said.

Hartford HealthCare also has a partnership with 15 nursing schools, including Quinnipiac, Yale and several others within the State Colleges and Universities system.

Connecticut News
Michael Lyle Jr.
Mike Lyle joined WSHU Public Radio in early 2021 as a News Anchor, and was brought on full time to cover Connecticut news. He is an anchor/reporter at New England Public Media, a journalist with the National Press Club, and a weekend/fill-in news anchor at WTIC News/Talk 1080.
