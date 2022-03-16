© 2022 WSHU
Connecticut News

If COVID aid sunsets, thousands of Connecticut residents will have to pay more for health insurance

WSHU | By Bill Buchner
Published March 16, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT
More than 65,000 Connecticut residents would have to pay more for health insurance if financial assistance through the American Rescue Plan Act expires at the end of this year.

The state’s health insurance marketplace, Access Health CT, said the $178 million of assistance provided to residents by the federal legislation, passed in 2021, will end if Congress fails to approve an extension beyond 2022.

James Michel, CEO of Access Health CT, said federal coronavirus relief spending has helped to reduce health disparities based on income. Many residents have seen insurance premiums greatly reduced, or in some cases eliminated, thanks to the funding.

The average household in Connecticut enrolled through Access Health CT would pay $220 more per month or about $2,600 per year in premiums.

Michel said consumers may decide to choose plans with higher cost-sharing burdens or choose to be uninsured.

Bill Buchner
Bill began his radio journey on Long Island, followed by stops in Schenectady, Bridgeport, Boston and New York City. He’s glad to be back on the air in Fairfield County, where he has lived with his wife and two sons for more than 20 years.
