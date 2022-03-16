© 2022 WSHU
Connecticut News

Deaths and safety concerns shutter a Wallingford nursing home

WSHU | By Sabrina Garone
Published March 16, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT
nursinghomesenior_apjean-francois_badias_200415-2.jpg
Jean-Francois Badias
/
AP

A Wallingford, Connecticut, nursing home will shut down following the death of two residents and other safety concerns.

The state Department of Public Health has ordered the immediate transfer of the Quinnipiac Valley Center’s 94 residents.

The deaths of two patients sparked a state investigation into the nursing home in February, which found violations that risk harm to life.

Earlier this month, a temporary manager assigned by the state identified five more violations, including improper medication administration and failures with infection control.

The quick turnaround for a nursing home closure is rare. The last time this happened was during the pandemic, when four residents at Three Rivers Nursing Home in Norwich died after a COVID-19 outbreak.

The Wallingford facility served as a COVID recovery center up until a few months ago.

Connecticut News
