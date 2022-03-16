© 2022 WSHU
Connecticut News

Darien is switching to gender-neutral language in its town charter and rules

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published March 16, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT
DarienCTGorhamBridge09012007.jpg
John W. Barber
/
Wikimedia Commons
Gorham Bridge in Darien, Connecticut

The town of Darien, Connecticut, will remove gendered language from its official documents.

Darien’s Board of Selectmen found more than 450 cases of gendered language in the town charter and its code of ordinances, according to Hearst Connecticut Media.

They plan to change many uses of “he” and “him” to “they” and “their.” They’ll also change words like “chairman” to “chair.”

Officials said they used a software company called Municode to find the changes. The whole process will cost about $4,500.

Nearby towns, including Stamford and Norwalk, have also changed their official documents in recent years to eliminate gendered language. Advocates said it will lead to more gender inclusivity.

