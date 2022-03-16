After two years and thousands dead, Lamont reflects on Connecticut’s response to COVID

Governor Ned Lamont said on Tuesday that Connecticut found success in state and local partnerships that were made during the pandemic. The state marked its two-year anniversary of the COVID-19 emergency last Thursday.

When Connecticut was confronted with its first few cases of the coronavirus, Lamont announced a state of public health and civil preparedness emergencies on March 10, 2020. These special executive powers gave him the authority to deploy emergency orders that would prevent the spread of the virus.

Two years later, with the decline of COVID-19 cases throughout the state and an agreement reached with the state General Assembly, Lamont’s emergency powers also expired Tuesday.

Lamont said many of the earliest emergency orders paved the way to rich partnerships with hospitals and the Connecticut National Guard for COVID-19 testing, treatment and vaccination.

“We got more of our people vaccinated faster and I think we saved hundreds and hundreds of lives the way we did,” Lamont said. “We got a way to go, and I know how exhausted the people of Connecticut are, but take this as a good day.”

The remainder of Lamont’s pandemic-related emergency orders will expire on April 15.

