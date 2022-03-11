© 2022 WSHU
Connecticut News

Connecticut students will choose how to spend $1.5 million in COVID-19 relief

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published March 11, 2022 at 3:19 PM EST
Connecticut high school students will vote later this month on how to spend $1.5 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds, choosing from proposals drawn up by their peers.

State officials asked students last November how they’d spend up to $20,000 at their high school. Students suggested projects like school gardens, mental health spaces and healthy eating programs. Most of the projects address students’ social, emotional and mental health — others address student enrichment or classroom technology.

Officials are now asking students across the state to choose from 150 proposals from more than 50 high schools.

Governor Ned Lamont said it’s the first program of its kind in the nation. Students will vote on the projects on March 29.

