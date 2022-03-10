© 2022 WSHU
Connecticut News

Connecticut Legislature discusses bill to expand health care access for undocumented children

WSHU | By Michael Lyle Jr.
Published March 10, 2022 at 5:31 PM EST
hartford_dwedderburn_190523.jpg
Danielle Wedderburn
/
WSHU
The Connecticut state Capitol building in Hartford.

A bill in Connecticut would allow undocumented immigrants access to the state’s Medicaid program, known as HUSKY.

Connecticut state Senator Matt Lesser is looking to help expand HUSKY to allow anyone under age 18.

“Not only is it the right thing to do, but it’s fiscally responsible to make sure that kids in Connecticut can go to a doctor when they’re sick,” said Lesser.

Catalina Ortiz is a mother of three from Guatemala, but has lived in Hartford for a decade.

She said her 12-year-old daughter is unable to access health care coverage and wants access to HUSKY.

“It’s very hard for our family when one of the kids doesn’t have insurance and the other ones do,” said Ortiz. “It’s very unfair when I have to tell them that some of them have opportunities and the other ones don’t.”

Last year, the state approved a measure allowing children 8 years old and younger, regardless of their immigration status, to qualify for the program.

That goes into effect in 2023.

Michael Lyle Jr.
Mike Lyle joined WSHU Public Radio in early 2021 as a News Anchor, and was brought on full time to cover Connecticut news. He is an anchor/reporter at New England Public Media, a journalist with the National Press Club, and a weekend/fill-in news anchor at WTIC News/Talk 1080.
