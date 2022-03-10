© 2022 WSHU
Connecticut News

Connecticut Congressman Courtney pushes for extension of federal student loan payment freeze

WSHU | By Michael Lyle Jr.
Published March 10, 2022 at 9:40 AM EST
courtney_apfredbeckham_161107.jpg
Fred Beckham
/
Associated Press
U.S. Congressman Joe Courtney, D-CT

U.S. Representative Joe Courtney of Connecticut wants the Biden administration to extend the student loan payment pause until the end of the pandemic.

Courtney is working with California Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell. They want to persuade Congress to provide 0% interest on student loans indefinitely.

“It takes no position in terms of principal balance,” Courtney said. “I do think it gets at one of the cancers in student loan borrowing, which is the metastasizing of interest.”

A report from the Education Data Initiative shows the average federal student loan debt is $37,113.

The Biden administration did mention that it may further extend the freeze past May 1 for tens of millions of borrowers as the Education Department weighs a final decision.

“We’re still not at the end of the national public health emergency,” said Courtney. “I think our request to the president really was that it’s still premature to move forward and allow that existing status quo to kick back in.”

Michael Lyle Jr.
Mike Lyle joined WSHU Public Radio in early 2021 as a News Anchor, and was brought on full time to cover Connecticut news. He is an anchor/reporter at New England Public Media, a journalist with the National Press Club, and a weekend/fill-in news anchor at WTIC News/Talk 1080.
