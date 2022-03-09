Connecticut lawmakers discuss student loan forgiveness program

Democratic lawmakers in Connecticut met Tuesday to discuss plans for a new student debt reimbursement program.

The proposed bill would pay $5,000 of a borrower’s loan each year they are in the program for up to five years.

“This gives Connecticut an opportunity to showcase with the debt that’s outstanding,” said State Senator Matt Lesser. “It shows that we can really make a difference for people in this state, who have chosen to stay in Connecticut and start their families and their adult lives here.”

To be eligible, participants would have to be living in Connecticut for five consecutive years, have attended a state college or university, worked at least two years and completed 100 hours of voluntary service annually.

The proposal is being made by several representatives including Corey Paris of Stamford and Gary Turco of Newington.