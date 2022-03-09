© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Connecticut lawmakers discuss student loan forgiveness program

WSHU | By Michael Lyle Jr.
Published March 9, 2022 at 8:13 AM EST
IMG_1567001.jpg
Michael Lyle Jr.
/
WSHU Public Radio
Connecticut state Rep. Corey Paris

Democratic lawmakers in Connecticut met Tuesday to discuss plans for a new student debt reimbursement program.

The proposed bill would pay $5,000 of a borrower’s loan each year they are in the program for up to five years.

“This gives Connecticut an opportunity to showcase with the debt that’s outstanding,” said State Senator Matt Lesser. “It shows that we can really make a difference for people in this state, who have chosen to stay in Connecticut and start their families and their adult lives here.”

To be eligible, participants would have to be living in Connecticut for five consecutive years, have attended a state college or university, worked at least two years and completed 100 hours of voluntary service annually.

The proposal is being made by several representatives including Corey Paris of Stamford and Gary Turco of Newington.

Tags

Connecticut News ConnecticutMichael LyleStudent Loans
Michael Lyle Jr.
Mike Lyle joined WSHU Public Radio in early 2021 as a News Anchor, and was brought on full time to cover Connecticut news. He is an anchor/reporter at New England Public Media, a journalist with the National Press Club, and a weekend/fill-in news anchor at WTIC News/Talk 1080.
See stories by Michael Lyle Jr.