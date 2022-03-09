© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

A Bridgeport police officer faces criticism after misusing the national database

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published March 9, 2022 at 5:04 PM EST
Bridgeport Police Department
Bridgeport Police Department
/
Facebook

Bridgeport’s police organization representing officers of color wants consequences for an officer who used the nationwide police database for personal reasons.

Bridgeport Police Chief Rebeca Garcia said last week the officer was punished with a loss of five holidays, according to Hearst Connecticut Media. It’s a felony to use the nationwide police database for personal reasons.

The Bridgeport Guardians — who represent the city’s officers of color — sent a complaint to Mayor Joe Ganim and police commissioners. They asked for the officer to be taken off the city’s internal investigation unit.

Meanwhile, the greater Bridgeport NAACP called this week for another officer to be removed for five civil rights violations against people in custody.

Tags

Connecticut News ConnecticutBridgeportDavis DunavinPolice Accountability
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin