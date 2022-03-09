A Bridgeport police officer faces criticism after misusing the national database

Bridgeport’s police organization representing officers of color wants consequences for an officer who used the nationwide police database for personal reasons.

Bridgeport Police Chief Rebeca Garcia said last week the officer was punished with a loss of five holidays, according to Hearst Connecticut Media . It’s a felony to use the nationwide police database for personal reasons.

The Bridgeport Guardians — who represent the city’s officers of color — sent a complaint to Mayor Joe Ganim and police commissioners. They asked for the officer to be taken off the city’s internal investigation unit.

Meanwhile, the greater Bridgeport NAACP called this week for another officer to be removed for five civil rights violations against people in custody.