Connecticut News

UConn receives federal grant for study of crumbling foundations

WSHU | By Michael Lyle Jr.
Published March 4, 2022 at 4:56 PM EST
concrete crack
Jay Hilgert
/
Flickr

The University of Connecticut has received a federal grant to study crumbling foundations across the state.

The $662,400 grant from the National Institute of Standards and Technology will go toward research on the cracking and splintering of concrete foundations that contain the mineral pyrrhotite.

The state Department of Consumer Protection first reported issues of crumbling homes in 2015. By May 2017, the state received more than 550 complaints that included faulty foundations and began processing 522 verified reports to determine who would be eligible for compensation.

Governor Ned Lamont said the money will assure that UConn can continue its research to protect the structural safety of homes and buildings throughout Connecticut.

The grant from the NIST is additional to the $768,000 UConn received in 2021.

Michael Lyle Jr.
Mike Lyle joined WSHU Public Radio in early 2021 as a News Anchor, and was brought on full time to cover Connecticut news. He is an anchor/reporter at New England Public Media, a journalist with the National Press Club, and a weekend/fill-in news anchor at WTIC News/Talk 1080.
