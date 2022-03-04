UConn receives federal grant for study of crumbling foundations

The University of Connecticut has received a federal grant to study crumbling foundations across the state.

The $662,400 grant from the National Institute of Standards and Technology will go toward research on the cracking and splintering of concrete foundations that contain the mineral pyrrhotite.

The state Department of Consumer Protection first reported issues of crumbling homes in 2015. By May 2017, the state received more than 550 complaints that included faulty foundations and began processing 522 verified reports to determine who would be eligible for compensation.

Governor Ned Lamont said the money will assure that UConn can continue its research to protect the structural safety of homes and buildings throughout Connecticut.

The grant from the NIST is additional to the $768,000 UConn received in 2021.