Council on American Islamic Relations calls for UConn hate crime investigation

Connecticut News

WSHU | By Michael Lyle Jr.
Published February 28, 2022 at 9:08 AM EST
The Connecticut chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations is calling for a probe into a possible hate crime. The incident involved two female Muslim students at the University of Connecticut.

UConn junior Shazeda Khatun and senior Zena Saleh said they were walking to their dorm Monday night when a man screamed racial slurs at them, including the N-word.

Saleh said they believed they were targeted because they wear headscarves.

In a statement, CAIR-CT Chair Farhan Memon called the incident unacceptable and disturbing. He said campus police should launch a hate crime investigation and urges the university to take action so an incident like this never occurs again.

A UConn spokesperson said campus police have launched an investigation and will impose severe sanctions if the suspects are found to be affiliated with the school.

