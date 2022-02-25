© 2022 WSHU
Two Connecticut inmates die in suspected fentanyl overdoses

WSHU | By Associated Press
Published February 25, 2022 at 10:38 AM EST
Some drops in prison populations were offset by increases at local jails, especially in rural areas.
Some drops in prison populations were offset by increases at local jails.

Two inmates at a jail in New Haven died Thursday in a case of suspected fentanyl overdoses, prison officials said.

The two inmates were found unresponsive in the same cell by a guard conducting a routine check at the New Haven Correctional Center, the state Department of Correction said in a news release. Medical staff administered an opioid antidote before the inmates were pronounced dead, one at a hospital and the other at the jail, officials said.

A corrections officer who showed symptoms of fentanyl exposure also was given the opioid antidote and was recovering at a hospital, officials said.

The names of the inmates were not immediately released. State police were investigating and the state medical examiner's office was to determine the cause of death.

