Long Wharf Theatre will leave its home to perform in communities throughout New Haven

Long Wharf Theatre will leave its longtime home near Interstate-95 to produce plays throughout the city of New Haven.

The theatre company has been based at the New Haven Food Terminal for more than 50 years. It said its move will help it better serve the community, and break the cycle of ever-increasing costs of a physical space.

Long Wharf said the move will start in 2023, and it could culminate in a new theater hub as well as a network of partner venues and organizations throughout the city.

The theatre said it plans to produce at least two more plays at its current location. It will hold in-person and town hall events in March and April to get community input on the move.