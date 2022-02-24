© 2022 WSHU
Connecticut News

With programs in the works, Connecticut GOP want more job training and apprenticeships

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published February 24, 2022 at 11:51 AM EST
Participation in the workforce has dropped significantly since 2007, and economists say more than half of the dropouts may never return.
Participation in the U.S. workforce has dropped significantly since 2007, and economists say more than half of the dropouts may never return.

Connecticut Senate Republicans want support for a package of proposals they’ve introduced to help create jobs in the state.

“Its about empowering our kids to take charge of their future and give them the tools that they need to succeed," Senate Minority Leader Kevin Kelly said.

Kelly said Connecticut lags behind the rest of the nation in job creation. That’s why his caucus has introduced a package of proposals to enhance workforce training at the high school level and expand apprenticeship programs.

“A pipeline to work that connects job creators with local schools to help our kids prepare for the workforce of the future," Kelly said. "Workforce development path to career that supports students seeking certifications. [And a] healthcare academy workforce training program available to Connecticut high school students.”

Governor Ned Lamont, a Democrat, has already included more money for workforce development in his budget. The money would go to trade schools, apprentice programs and tuition-free certificate programs with a full-time job guarantee.

He said this year 10,000 students and job seekers would be able to benefit.

Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
