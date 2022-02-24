With programs in the works, Connecticut GOP want more job training and apprenticeships

Connecticut Senate Republicans want support for a package of proposals they’ve introduced to help create jobs in the state.

“Its about empowering our kids to take charge of their future and give them the tools that they need to succeed," Senate Minority Leader Kevin Kelly said.

Kelly said Connecticut lags behind the rest of the nation in job creation. That’s why his caucus has introduced a package of proposals to enhance workforce training at the high school level and expand apprenticeship programs.

“A pipeline to work that connects job creators with local schools to help our kids prepare for the workforce of the future," Kelly said. "Workforce development path to career that supports students seeking certifications. [And a] healthcare academy workforce training program available to Connecticut high school students.”

Governor Ned Lamont, a Democrat, has already included more money for workforce development in his budget. The money would go to trade schools, apprentice programs and tuition-free certificate programs with a full-time job guarantee.

He said this year 10,000 students and job seekers would be able to benefit.

