Connecticut News

Lamont to make trip to Israel this month to meet with business innovators

WSHU | By Michael Lyle Jr.
Published February 16, 2022 at 8:27 AM EST
Conn. Gov. Ned Lamont
Jessica Hill
/
AP
Conn. Gov. Ned Lamont

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont will meet with leaders of innovative companies in Israel later this month. 

Lamont said the visit will strengthen connections between the state and members of Israel’s innovative ecosystem.

It was originally scheduled for 2020, but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lamont will hear pitches from Israeli companies seeking to expand into the U.S. and why they want to conduct business in Connecticut.

The delegation will include representatives from companies such as Hartford HealthCare, the Jewish Federation Association of Connecticut and the University of Connecticut.

Lamont also plans to meet with several Israeli government officials during the visit, which will take place between February 17-24.

