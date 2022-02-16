Connecticut lawsuit alleges anti-competitive practices from Hartford Healthcare

A group of Connecticut residents have filed a class-action lawsuit against Hartford HealthCare.

In a 60-page complaint filed in Hartford Superior Court Monday, the group alleges the network used anti-competitive practices to create a monopoly on inpatient hospital services.

They also said the healthcare giant leveraged its market power to charge insurers higher rates for those services and others.

The plaintiffs are being represented by New York City-based law firm Perry Guha and Fairmark Partners.

In a statement, a representative from Hartford HealthCare said the complaint was without merit and the network will defend itself against the allegations in court.

“The allegations misrepresent the many ways Hartford HealthCare is working to transform healthcare, building a system of care that is more accessible, has lower-cost options, is a champion for equity and both attracts and delivers excellence,” the statement read. “Our 27 urgent care centers offer the people of Connecticut a far less expensive alternative for non-emergent care than hospital emergency rooms. Because we deliver the highest quality care, while promoting lower cost and more accessible care settings, our quality and safety have repeatedly earned national recognition.”

The complaint comes a month after another lawsuit was filed against Hartford HealthCare by Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center for similar issues.

