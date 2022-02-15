Westport’s Julia Marino suffers fall, forcing her out of Winter Olympics after claiming silver medal

A Connecticut snowboarder has pulled out of competing for the gold at the Winter Games due to an injury.

Team USA officials said Westport resident Julia Marino fell during a practice session a few days ago and will not compete to focus on her health.

Marino was set to jump in the 23rd position of the 30-snowboarder field. She won a silver medal in last week’s slope-style event.

Marino had shared a video of herself preparing for the event on her Instagram page about 12 hours beforehand.

It’s unclear what sort of injury Marino had sustained.

Her teammate, Hailey Langland, said Marino was shaken physically and mentally by her fall in the practice session.

Austria’s Anna Gasser claimed the gold in the event. Langland replaced Marino and finished 12th overall.