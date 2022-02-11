Yale New Haven Health to buy two Connecticut health systems comprising 3 hospitals

Yale New Haven Health system has come to an agreement to purchase two health systems in Connecticut, which includes three hospitals.

The non-profit Yale system will acquire Manchester memorial, Rockville general and Waterbury Hospitals from California-based, for-profit, Prospect Medical Holdings. The price tag for the sale has not been announced.

Manchester and Rockville hospitals are both part of the Eastern Connecticut Health Network, while Waterbury Hospital is operated by Waterbury HEALTH. Both systems have about 2,900 employees.

The deal will step up competition between Yale New Haven Health and its closest competitor, Hartford Healthcare.

Yale New Haven Health System and Hartford Healthcare are supporters of WSHU Public Radio.