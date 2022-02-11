© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Yale New Haven Health to buy two Connecticut health systems comprising 3 hospitals

WSHU | By Bill Buchner
Published February 11, 2022 at 9:23 AM EST
yalenewhavenhealth_ynhh_190430.jpg
Wikimedia Commons

Yale New Haven Health system has come to an agreement to purchase two health systems in Connecticut, which includes three hospitals.

The non-profit Yale system will acquire Manchester memorial, Rockville general and Waterbury Hospitals from California-based, for-profit, Prospect Medical Holdings. The price tag for the sale has not been announced.

Manchester and Rockville hospitals are both part of the Eastern Connecticut Health Network, while Waterbury Hospital is operated by Waterbury HEALTH. Both systems have about 2,900 employees.

The deal will step up competition between Yale New Haven Health and its closest competitor, Hartford Healthcare.

Yale New Haven Health System and Hartford Healthcare are supporters  of WSHU Public Radio.

Tags

Connecticut News ConnecticutBill BuchnerYale New Haven HealthHartford Healthcare
Bill Buchner
Bill began his radio journey on Long Island, followed by stops in Schenectady, Bridgeport, Boston and New York City. He’s glad to be back on the air in Fairfield County, where he has lived with his wife and two sons for more than 20 years.
See stories by Bill Buchner