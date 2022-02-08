National survey reveals lower enrollment in Connecticut public colleges

A national survey has found that nearly 10,000 fewer students were enrolled at Connecticut public colleges this school year than before the pandemic.

Data from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center shows a 5% decrease in undergraduate enrollment from the fall of 2019 to 2021. The study also showed fewer students enrolled at both Connecticut’s community colleges and four-year public universities.

However, the University of Connecticut is an exception. The university reports a “higher than typical” enrollment for out-of-state undergraduate students over the past two years.

The state’s private college enrollment also started to rebound from the pandemic last fall, bucking national trends.

