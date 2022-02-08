Lamont calls for an end to Connecticut's statewide school mask mandate

Connecticut has decided to follow New Jersey’s lead and end its statewide school mask mandate.

Governor Ned Lamont said he’d like the demise of the mandate by the end of the month. He said after that local school districts should decide.

“I think now is the time to say the statewide mask mandate is no longer at our level. Each and every mayor, each and every superintendent can make that call for themselves. I recommend a date — February 28,” he said.

He chose that date because it coincides with schools returning from the winter break.

Lamont’s pandemic emergency powers end next week. He’s asking lawmakers to extend 11 of them including the statewide school mask mandate. But he’d like that one to sunset by the end of February. Lamont said that’s because about 90% of state residents are now either boosted or exposed to some level of COVID immunity.

Republicans have been against any extension of Lamont’s executive powers. But some parents and teachers unions have argued that the school mandate should be continued because of poor ventilation in many schools.