Connecticut police warn of new telephone scam targeting medical professionals

Fairfield Police are warning residents of a new telephone scam that targets medical professionals.

The caller claims there is a warrant for their arrest because they missed a court appearance where they were supposed to provide testimony in a case involving a patient. The scammer then demands money for a bond and threatens immediate arrest if the payment isn’t made.

The scammer uses an altered caller ID to show they’re calling from the police department’s non-emergency number.

Fairfield Police said the calls are fake and urge residents to ignore them and report them to police.

Police do not make phone calls regarding active arrest warrants or take bond payment information over the phone.