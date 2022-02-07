Governor Ned Lamont proposes legislation for controlling gun violence

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont introduced new legislation to keep illegal guns off the streets and residents safe.

The bill includes doubling the number of trained officers for municipal and state police. It would also provide $2.5 million to support police departments hit hard from the coronavirus pandemic to get more officers on patrol.

Lamont said lawmakers need to address the growing number of firearms arms in the state.

“We have more damn guns in the street than ever before in this state right now,” said Lamont. “We have more legal guns, we have more illegal guns. More guns on the street and more guns in the home means more gun violence. Sadly, we are suffering from that gun violence.”

The governor’s additional proposals include creating an illegal gun tracing task force and a statewide community violence intervention program.

Bridgeport’s homicide rate surpassed the national average in 2021 with 22 killings. Hartford and New Haven also saw a spike in cases last year.

Lawmakers will consider the proposals when the new legislative session begins on Wednesday.