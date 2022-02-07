© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Connecticut’s Cannabis Chamber of Commerce to launch on Tuesday

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published February 7, 2022 at 8:44 AM EST
Marijuana_Plant_01.jpeg
Jennifer Martin / Wikimedia Commons
/

Connecticut’s newly-regulated cannabis marketplace now has its own chamber of commerce. The first meeting of the Connecticut Cannabis Chamber of Commerce is on Tuesday.

Adam Wood, a founding member of the chamber who has been involved in the lobbying effort to legalize marijuana in the state, said it would help people from communities affected by drug policing participate in the emerging new industry.

“We want to be a resource to connect all different participants and entrants into this industry here in Connecticut to the resources they need and educate folks to give them the tools they need to compete in this new marketplace,” Wood said.

Connecticut’s cannabis legalization law includes a social equity provision that sets aside some of the business licenses for residents of about 35 cities and towns. The state started accepting applications last week.

Tags

Connecticut News ConnecticutEbong UdomaCannabismarijuana
Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year.
See stories by Ebong Udoma