Connecticut’s Cannabis Chamber of Commerce to launch on Tuesday

Connecticut’s newly-regulated cannabis marketplace now has its own chamber of commerce. The first meeting of the Connecticut Cannabis Chamber of Commerce is on Tuesday.

Adam Wood, a founding member of the chamber who has been involved in the lobbying effort to legalize marijuana in the state, said it would help people from communities affected by drug policing participate in the emerging new industry.

“We want to be a resource to connect all different participants and entrants into this industry here in Connecticut to the resources they need and educate folks to give them the tools they need to compete in this new marketplace,” Wood said.

Connecticut’s cannabis legalization law includes a social equity provision that sets aside some of the business licenses for residents of about 35 cities and towns. The state started accepting applications last week.