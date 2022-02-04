Free tax filing program helped Connecticut residents last year. It’s now open this year, too

A free program for Connecticut residents looking to file their 2021 taxes is now available.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, also known as VITA, provides help for tax-filers with low to moderate incomes, people with disabilities and non-native English language speakers.

Jeff Kimball, the CEO for the United Way of Coastal Fairfield County, said VITA has proven to be vital for residents who have struggled to make ends meet during the pandemic.

“It is used to put money aside for things like food, housing, health care and child care,” Kimball said. “That’s why it’s so essential now more than ever.”

Takima Robinson, with the Connecticut Association for Human Services, said there are benefits to using the service.

“It’s a life-saver” she said. “It is your money. You earned it and you should keep it.”

Residents can find a VITA location at irs.treasury.gov/freetaxprep. The deadline to file taxes is April 18.