Former West Haven lawmaker’s wife linked to improper payouts

A series of invoices show the city of West Haven paid more than $182,000 over the past two years to two women linked to former State Rep. Michael DiMassa. That includes $147,000 in taxpayer money to DiMassa’s wife, Lauren Knox.

Another document shows that over $34,000 was paid to Erika Pocock, a former Republican legislative staffer.

DiMassa’s signature appears on the invoices that paid for a variety of services and supplies such as several bottles of hand sanitizer, face masks and tote bags that were slated for the city’s centennial celebration last year.

The West Haven council selected DiMassa, a Democrat, to oversee the over $1 million in federal coronavirus relief funding it received. He was arrested last October and charged with stealing more than half of those funds.

West Haven Mayor Nancy Rossi said the payments are considered fraudulent and should not have occurred.

DiMassa has another federal court date scheduled for February 10.