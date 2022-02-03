© 2022 WSHU
NPR News & Classical Music
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connecticut News

Ahead of the legislative session, Connecticut Republicans pitch a proposal to reduce health care costs

WSHU | By Clare Secrist
Published February 3, 2022 at 3:46 PM EST
The Connecticut Capitol Building in Hartford
Johnathon Henninger
/
The Connecticut Capitol Building in Hartford

Connecticut Republicans want the state General Assembly to take action to make health care more affordable when the state legislative session begins on February 9.

Senate Minority Leader Kevin Kelly said the current health care system has allowed costs to increase every year since 2010. He said his caucus has a plan to provide relief to Connecticut families.

“The senate Republican proposal works to ease burdens on working and middle class families and to fix the current system so that you can keep your current insurance, keep your doctor and still get savings so everyone can afford quality healthcare,” Kelly said.

They call for the introduction of a state-based reinsurance program to lower the risk for health insurance companies and reduce the cost of premiums.

State Senator Tony Hwang, ranking Republican member of the state insurance committee, said that would reduce health insurance premiums by as much as 30%.

“These are real quantifiable savings for Connecticut homes that are struggling under the increasing costs of affordability in Connecticut,” Hwang said.

The plan also called for the state to pool the purchase of prescription drugs and mandate more transparency for hospital billing.

Tags

Connecticut NewsConnecticuthealth careClare Secrist
Clare Secrist
Clare Secrist joined WSHU Public Radio in 2020. She is passionate about reporting on stories that create awareness and promote change for the better.
See stories by Clare Secrist