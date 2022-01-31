Housing advocates call on Connecticut lawmakers for more funding for homelessness services

Members of the Opening Doors collective said funding is key to resolving the homelessness crisis. Opening Doors Fairfield County, organizes more than 150 organizations that are working to end homelessness.

“Our overarching agenda is prioritized into three buckets: funding the state’s homeless response system, expanding housing resources and investing in supportive services for the states most vulnerable,” Danielle Hubley, a policy analyst for the Partnership for Strong Communities, said during a virtual meeting on Monday.

The coalition is looking for state support for higher wages for their frontline workers, supporting coordinated access networking and ensuring affordable housing.

David Rich, executive director for Support Housing Workers, said he hopes lawmakers put homelessness as a priority in the upcoming legislative session, which begins February 9.

“I think our biggest problem right now is one of perception. Yes, we have made great strides but this is due to the collaboration of all of us with the federal government, not the state government, and there’s a real disconnect here,” Rich said.

He said the group’s goal is to make sure all residents have access to affordable housing.